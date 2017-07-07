Amit Shah convoy hits cow, BJD leader takes dig at BJP president

The accident took place near Bandalo on National highway No-5 in Barachana police station limits in Jajpur district. (IE)

In an unfortunate incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah’s convoy hit a cow during a visit to Jajpur in Odisha on Wednesday. The incident prompted a Biju Janata Dal leader to take pot shots at Shah.”Amit Shah’s carcade hits a cow at Barchana. Animal badly hurt. Holy Cow!” BJD leader and MP Tathagata Satpathy tweeted, taking a dig at the party’s cow-protection policy, reported Indian Express.

The accident took place near Bandalo on National highway No-5 in Barachana police station limits in Jajpur district, IE said in a report. “One of the vehicles of the convoy of Amit Shah hit a cow which was crossing the road near Banadlo. While the animal was injured, the vehicle bearing a VIP sticker was also damaged,” Niranjan Sabar, Inspector in-charge of Bayree police station, said. Amit Shah’s vehicle had already passed the place by that time, the officer said to IE.

The cow reportedly came in the line of speeding vehicles from the left side of the road. One of the former party MLAs Pratap Sarangi stopped and arranged the medical treatment for the cow. The MLA reportedly spoke to a senior police officer who sent two cops from the nearby Barchana and Bairi police stations to take care of the injured animal, according to New Indian Express.

“The police officials came with a Livestock Inspector (LI) and got the cow treated. I left the place after the animal was sent to Chhatia veterinary dispensary. Its two legs were fractured and a piece of bone had come out of one of them. Though I was getting late for the meeting, I decided to treat the cow first,” said Sarangi to the newspaper.