Amit Shah completes three years as BJP chief, PM Narendra Modi extends congratulations

Amit Shah completes three years as BJP chief: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Amit Shah on completing three years as BJP president. PM Modi said that during the Presidency of Amit Shah, BJP has expanded its base in several areas and diligently worked towards nation building. Notably, during Shah’s tenure, BJP has expanded its base and the party relied on PM Modi’s charisma and party chief’s organisational skill to trounce opposition parties in recently concluded elections. BJP has also made inroads in states like Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh during this period.

Shah was appointed the party chief in July 2014 following the induction of his predecessor Rajnath Singh into the Modi cabinet but the BJP’s national council ratified the decision on August 9 that year.

Seen as a master strategist and taskmaster, Shah is considered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trusted lieutenant. A blend of Modi’s mass appeal and Shah’s organisational skills and sagacity has resulted in BJP having 13 states under its belt and it is in power in five more with alliance partners. Under Shah’s watch, the BJP and its allies won a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, pocketing 73 of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats. The wily Gujarat leader, a five-term MLA, was then in-charge of the BJP’s campaign in the key cow belt state, according to PTI report. As the 52-year-old leader from Gujarat begins his fourth year at the helm of the party’s affairs, he is also set to make his debut in Parliament as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

On July 31, Shah had ruled out resigning as party if elected to the Rajya Sabha. He emphasized that he was working happily and wholeheartedly.