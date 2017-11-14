Amit Shah challenges Congress to name its chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat poll

Amit Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has been one of the most interactive PM ever. (PTI)

As the Gujarat Assembly election nears, political sparring in the state has hit a high. BJP President Amit Shah today said that the Gujarat poll is very important in terms of the 2019 election too. He added that BJP takes every election seriously. Highlighting the work the Narendra Modi led government was doing at the Centre, Shah was jubilant when he said that India has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Shah also declared that Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel will be leading the campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly elections. Taking on Congress VP Rahul Gandhi’s aggressive campaign in the state head-on, he challenged the Congress to name its chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat. Shah was speaking to Network18 tonight.

Amit Shah also took a jibe at Gandhi and said, “Why Rahul visits temples only in Gujarat.” No matter what the opposition parties throw at the BJP, Shah said he was confident of BJP’s win and said that the party will get 150 seats in Gujarat.

Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has been one of the most interactive PMs ever. ‘PM Modi is the most interactive PM post Independence,’ said Amit Shah.

On the topic of GST, the BJP President said the criticism against Goods and Services Tax (GST) will not be there for long. He said that the new tax reform will be an ‘aashirvaad’ (blessing) for traders. And the traders will be able to see it within a year. Shah also said that Demonetisation and GST have definitely helped the economy.

Amit Shah was seen encouraging the youth and taking on the critics of unemployment by saying that they should start working for themselves. He said, “Self-employment is the only way forward for the youth.”