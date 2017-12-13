Amit Shah blasts Manmohan, says ‘Nation missed this anger when loot happened under his watch’

Amit Shah questioned: “Where was respected Manmohan Singh ji’s anger when Shri Rahul Gandhi tore an ordinance which his Cabinet had cleared? Where was his concern for the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office?” (Image Source: ANI)

No end to the war of words is in sight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress Party. While responding to comments made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh against PM Narendra Modi, BJP supremo Amit Shah said, ‘Manmohan Singh very angry these days, but nation missed his anger when monumental loot happened under his watch.’.

While speaking to the press, Shah discussed the desperate attempts of Congress Party to defame PM Modi. He said, “Amused to see the Congress party so desperate before the Gujarat elections. Just a day before polling, both Shri Rahul Gandhi and respected Manmohan Singh ji are only maliciously attacking PM Narendra Modi.” Shah continued his attack by stating, “If Congress is nervous after more than 60 rallies by Shri Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, last day attacks on PM Modi are also not going to help them in Gujarat.”

On Manmohan Singh’s comments, Shah said, “We want to remind respected Manmohan Singh ji that he has done his best to mislead the people of Gujarat in previous elections but Gujarat has rejected him & Congress every time.”

On Modi being defamed when he was the CM of Gujarat, Shah questions the former PM’s role. He said, “We want to ask respected Manmohan Singh ji why was he not angry & anguished when a CM of his country was called ‘Maut Ka Saudagar.’ Why is he still silent when PM of his country is called ‘Neech’?”

He continued his series of questions: “Where was respected Manmohan Singh ji’s anger when Shri Rahul Gandhi tore an ordinance which his Cabinet had cleared? Where was his concern for the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office?”

He sternly said that the Congress Party and the former PM need to answer questions about their meeting with Pakistani nationals. He questioned, “Why did Shri Anand Sharma and Shri Randeep Surjewala vehemently deny that the meeting with a top Pakistani leader has never happened?” He continued, “After strongly denying the meeting, why did respected Manmohan Singh take a sharp U-turn and declare that he attended the meeting.”

Shah added, “Only after the secret meeting was exposed, respected Manmohan Singh ji said that the discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations.” Amit Shah questioned, “Why did he not consider it appropriate to apprise GoI about such a meeting with a neighbour like Pakistan. Why did he try to hide it?”