Amit Shah backs Yogi Adityanath after Uttar Pradesh bypolls drubbing, says BJP to rule till 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party has lost the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies, but that hasn’t dampened the spirits of the saffron party, mainly that of party president Amit Shah. On Saturday, Shah, in an interview to a TV channel, said Uttar Pradesh bypolls were not a referendum on his party’s government in the state. Reacting to the recent bypoll loss, Shah defended the Yogi government as he touted it as one of the best among the BJP dispensations in states.

Shah said the party has taken defeat in UP bypolls seriously and will analyse the results minutely. He added that there can be many reasons for BJP’s defeat in the bypolls. The BJP chief pointed out that the voter turnout was low and at the same time, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party came together. BJP lost both Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats to SP candidates, who were backed by the BSP.

Shah claimed that despite the SP-BSP tie-up in Uttar Pradesh, BJP is confident that it would be able to get more than 50 per cent votes in the sate in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. The BJP chief said the understanding between SP and BSP was for their survival and it proved the BJP is and will remain the only dominant political force in the state. He added that his party is ready to take on a SP-BSP alliance if it happens in 2019.

Meanwhile, raising his poll bugle again ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Amit Shah said that this is not the last innings of the BJP as it is strategising for another victory in 2019 and give the country a strong government till 2024. Shah said that BJP will get more seats than 2014. He noted that BJP in a few months will also add Karnataka to its bastion just the way it has formed governments in 20 states.

The BJP president took on the Congress, mocking it for over celebrating the bypoll results. Shah said it was hilarious that the party, whose candidates lost deposit on both the seats, was in a jubilant mood.