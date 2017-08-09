Amit Shah attended 575 rallies, 800 poll management meets in 3 years as BJP chief

Amit Shah today completed three years as BJP president. Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Shah saying the party has expanded its base in several areas and diligently worked towards nation building under his tenure. (PTI image)

Amit Shah today completed three years as BJP president. Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Shah saying the party has expanded its base in several areas and diligently worked towards nation building under his tenure. Known as a taskmaster, Shah has managed to produce excellent results for BJP through his sheer organisational skills. It has been learnt that during the three year period, Shah had criss-crossed 16 states across the country and attended 800 organisational meetings at various levels for election micro-management, according to Indian Express report. Apart from this, he has also addressed 575 rallies and public meetings so far, the report says. Shah has maintained a good co-ordination between party and BJP-led government at the Centre as he has over 100 meetings with PM Modi and several union ministers till March 2017, IE reported.

The 52-year-old leader from Gujarat also had held more than 75 meetings for government-BJP coordination on various issues of governance like One Rank One Pension, land acquisition legislation, Jat reservation, NJAC, Yoga Day, MUDRA scheme among others during this period. Eyeing to maintain a good coordination between BJP and RSS, Shah also participated in more than 82 BJP-RSS meetings. According to IE report, Shah has visited 325 of the 680 districts across the country.

Shah was appointed the party chief in July 2014 following the induction of his predecessor Rajnath Singh into the Modi cabinet but the BJP’s national council ratified the decision on August 9 that year. Under Shah’s watch, the BJP and its allies won a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, pocketing 73 of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats. The wily Gujarat leader, a five-term MLA, was then in-charge of the BJP’s campaign in the politically crucial state.