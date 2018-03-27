Karnataka election dates leaked before announcement? Journalists grill CEC over Amit Malviya’s tweet

Taken by surprise, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said: “It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken.”

In what may snowball into a big controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted the date of voting and counting of Karnataka election 2018 minutes before the Election Commission made the official announcement. As Malviya tweeted, the journalists present at the press conference raised an objection as to how Malviya knew about the dates even before the announcement. Taken by surprise, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said: “It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken.” He further added that ‘certain things may have leaked’. “Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action.”

“Karnataka will vote on 12th May, 2018, voting on 18th May, 2018,” Malviya’s tweet read. The EC announced the date of polling as May 12, the same as what Malviya tweeted and that of counting as May 15, different from what the BJP leader had claimed. Malviya has now deleted the tweet. Malviya later said that his tweet was based on a report by news channel Times Now.

Here’s the screenshot of the tweet now deleted by Amit Malviya

“EC has not announced yet, how do you know Amit?” TV journalist Zakka Jacob asked Malviya on Twitter. “Watch Times Now, Zakka,” replied Malviya.

Earlier, Rawat announced that Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 12 and the votes will be counted on May 15. He added that there will be a single phase election for the 224-member assembly. The EC will issue the notification for the polls will be issued on April 17 and the last date for filing of nomination will be April 24. April 27 will be the last date of withdrawal of candidates, he added. The EC also said that all electronic voting machines will be linked to Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

