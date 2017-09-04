Amidst Modi-Jinping meet at BRICS Summit, watch how this Chinese reporter stole the show by singing Bollywood song

Tang Yungai, a Chinese reporter with the China Radio International in the Hindi service department said that she loves India and has formally learned Hindi at a Chinese University. (ANI)

As the world had their eyes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit, a Chinese journalist was the headline grabber of the event, all thanks to her nonchalant Hindi-speaking skills. Tang Yungai, a Chinese reporter with the China Radio International in the Hindi service department said that she loves India and has formally learned Hindi at a Chinese University, reported ANI. She said,”As a Hindi learner, I would just like to say that I love India and I travel with many Indian people and after meeting so many Indian people I came to know that Indians are very honest and they are very good and that’s why I love India so much.” Yunhai further said that she believes India and China’s relations would get better and thrive, adding,”It will also be good for our work in the future.”

As per ANI report, while talking on the Doklam issue she said,” We shall wait and see what happens. Both the President and the Prime Minister are going to have a talk soon.”

WATCH|

#WATCH: Reporter with China Radio, Tang Yuangai sings a Hindi song during the #BRICSSummit in Xiamen (China) pic.twitter.com/dSi3ewzYy3 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

Yunhai seemed particularly bewitched by the Indian Cinema and said,”People in China watched the film ‘Dangal’ and loved it here. Aamir Khan’s character was not handsome looking in the film, but the Chinese people still loved him.” She also sang a Hindi song-‘Aa ja re’, from the Indian movie ‘Noorie’.

Meanwhile, during the BRICS Summit Chinese President Jinping, in his opening address, stressed on striking a balance between the speed of growth and the quality of growth, while Prime Minister Modi called for a greater cooperation between the BRICS member-nations for ensuring global stability and peace, in his address.