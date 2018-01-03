Amid US H1B visa row, Anand Mahindra sends strong message to Indian techies: ‘Swagatam, Welcome Home’

Anand Mahindra in a strong message to the IT professionals took to Twitter and welcomed them back home. (Source: IE)

Amid the reports suggesting that the US is considering new regulations aimed at preventing the extension of US H1B visas, predominantly used by Indian techies, as part of president Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” initiative which may force over 500,000 Indians to be deported, the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra in strong message to the IT professionals took to Twitter and welcomed them back home. The business tycoon, on Wednesday morning, said that if Indian techies are sent back home, they will actually help India Rise. “If that happens, then I say ‘Swagatam, Welcome Home.’ You’re coming back in time to help India Rise…,” Anand Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

This post came just one day after a report suggested that the latest move by the Donald Trump administration could directly stop hundreds of thousands of foreign workers from keeping their H1B visas while their green card applications are pending. The proposal which is being shared between the Department of Homeland Security Department (DHS) heads is part of Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” initiative promised during the 2016 campaign, US-based news agency McClatchy’s DC Bureau reported.

“The act currently allows the administration to extend the H-1B visas for thousands of immigrants, predominantly Indian immigrants, beyond the allowed two three-year terms if a green card is pending,” the report said.

“The idea is to create a sort of ‘self- deportation’ of hundreds of thousands of Indian tech workers in the United States to open up those jobs for Americans,” it said, quoting a source briefed by Homeland Security officials.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. It is typically issued for three to six years to employers to hire a foreign worker. But H1B holders who have begun the green card process can often renew their work visas indefinitely.

“The agency is considering a number of policy and regulatory changes to carry out the President’s Buy American, Hire American Executive Order, including a thorough review of employment-based visa programmes,” said Jonathan Withington, chief of media relations for the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).