Amid row over Kulbhushan Jadhav, India cancels maritime talks with Pakistan

India has called off maritime security dialogue with Pakistan, scheduled for early next week, amid tensions over death sentence being awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 15, 2017 11:34 AM
Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Source: IE)

India has called off maritime security dialogue with Pakistan, scheduled for early next week, amid tensions over death sentence being awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying. A delegation led by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency (MSA) was to visit New Delhi April 16-19 to discuss issues related to fishermen and search and rescue operations.

Coast Guard sources said the Ministry of Defence has not given clearance for the delegation’s visit.

The development comes amid tension between the two countries over Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, being awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court.

India has said if Jadhav were to be executed, it will be considered as a “premeditated murder”.

  1. J
    Jayesh
    Apr 15, 2017 at 11:50 am
    I believe ISI wants Indian Govt. to deal with it and hence they have convicted an Indian under false charges and given death penalty. In short they are blackmailing India of murdering him for coming to talks. This time Pak may not be making noise of guns and bombs but holding gun against an Indian for same objective to make India talk and make Kashmir as a dispute. stan is playing a dangerous game and will pay price for it. India must not fall for this blackmail. If required India should terminate bilateral relations with Pak and declare it as a rogue state.
