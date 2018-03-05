Amid row over Kathua murder, J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti says incident an attempt to ‘divide state’

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti says the incident are an attempt to ‘divide state’

Amidst the row over the attack on the Sunjuwan army camp and the opposition to police investigations in Kathua murder, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who’s party is in government with an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, has dubbed such incidents in the state as an attempt to divide Jammu & Kashmir on communal lines. Calling the state a symbol of community amity and real secularism, Mufti pointed out that Mahatma Gandhi saw the state as a ray of hope and urged the youth of Jammu to be vigilant against such attempts.

The statements by the CM comes in the light of aggravated communal tensions in the state after at least three Hindu men were nabbed by the police for allegedly raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in the state. As per a report by The Indian Express, the victim belonged to a nomadic Muslim community.

Mufti, while speaking at a PDP youth convention in Jammu said that some miscreants try to disturb the already-existing brotherhood between the Hindus and the Muslims of the state with these kinds of incidents. Referring to the alleged rape of the minor girl in Kathua, CM Mufti said that it is unfortunate that some people are trying to give a communal colour to the gruesome incident.

The statements by the CM come a day after the deputy CM of the state and senior BJP leader Dr Nirmal Singh assured the people of ‘fair investigations into the matter’ and getting the culprits behind the bars. Back on Thursday, BJP leader and state ministers Chander Parkash Ganga and Choudhary Lal Singh visited Kathua and assured people that they will hand over the investigations from J&K Crime Branch to the CBI.

For those unaware of the incident, on January 10, an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district went to graze her family’s horses in a forest near her home but didn’t return. The family of the girl along with the police launched a search for the girl but couldn’t find her. Then, on January 17, the lifeless girl was found face down at a spot from where the people passed by many times in search of her. The gruesome murder and the alleged rape of the girl triggered an outrage in the state with people demanding the criminals to be booked.

Earlier, on February 10, a militant attack on an Army camp in Sunjuwan killed six people including five soldiers and a civilian.