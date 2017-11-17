Amid Padmavati controversy, SC rejects plea to stop release of documentary on Arvind Kejriwal

The film on Arvind Kejriwal showed me in bad light, claimed petitioner Nachiketa Walhekar.

Amidst Padmavati row, the Supreme Court has refused to put a stay order on the release of a documentary film made on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that freedom of speech and expression are “sacrosanct” and “should not be ordinarily interfered with”, Indian Express said.

A three-judge bench, consisting of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said: “Any film or drama or novel is creation of art. An artist has his own freedom to express himself in a manner which is not prohibited in law and such prohibition are not read by implication to crucify the rights of expressive mind,” the paper added.

According to the paper, a plea by Nachiketa Walhekar, who was earlier accused of throwing ink at the Delhi CM at a meeting in the capital on November 18, 2013, claiming that a clip of the incident was being used in the documentary An Insignificant Man, showing him as a convict and Arvind Kejriwal a hero” even after the fact that a related case was pending trial at the Patiala House Courts.

The top court, while rejecting the plea said that “freedom of speech and expression are sacrosanct” and “should not be ordinarily interfered with”. “Human history records that there are many authors who express their thoughts according to the choice of their words, phrases, expressions and also create characters who may look absolutely different than an ordinary man would conceive of. A thought-provoking film should never mean that it has to be didactic or in any way puritanical. It can be expressive and provoking the conscious or the sub-conscious thoughts of the viewer. If there has to be any limitation, that has to be as per the prescription in law,” the judges were quoted as saying by the paper.

The order noted that “when… the Central Board of Film Certification has granted the certificate and only something with regard to the petitioner, which was shown in the media, is being reflected in the film, this court should restrain itself in not entertaining the writ petition or granting injunction”.

On apprehension of the petioner that the documentary will be used as a proof, the apex court said it will not comment on it “as that would be for the trial court to adjudge under the Evidence Act”. Responding to remarks of the petitioner’s counsel Pushkar Sharma, Chief Justice Deepak Mishra observed earlier that “the right of a film producer to decide how it should be made, of a script writer to write its script, of a director to decide how it should be directed… all comes within their freedom of speech and expression… prohibiting screening of a film or documentary,courts should be very careful,” Indian Express said further.

He further said there are some movies with facts which were questioned before. “Was Bandit Queen banned?… Was permission taken from the person whose life was depicted in the movie?”, the CJI asked the counsel, and added “every day, events happen in our court and papers report according to their understanding. We don’t gag them,” the CJI said as per the paper.