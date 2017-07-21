Ambika Soni rubbishes reports of quitting Congress



Soni is General Secretary in-charge of party affairs in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. (Image Source: PTI)

Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni on Friday rubbished reports of resigning from the party, saying she had only requested the high command to reduce the load of duties as party General Secretary due to health reasons.”I totally deny the unfounded, unsubstantiated, farcical news which came on television channels that I have quit or resigned. I have done neither of them,” Soni told IANS. Asked if she had requested the party leadership to relieve her of the charges of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, she said: “This is a long-standing request of mine with the Congress President (Sonia Gandhi) and the Vice President (Rahul Gandhi).”

“The fact that I don’t keep too well my load of duties as General Secretary could be reduced. It is a request. That’s what I have suggested,” she said, adding that “they have not taken any decision yet”. Soni is General Secretary in-charge of party affairs in Himachal Pradesh (which goes to the polls later this year), Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Terming her a “seasoned and experienced” party leader, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “We reject the news plants qua her resignation by ‘Bhakt’ channels.

Noting that she “has neither resigned nor question arises of her resignation”, he confirmed that she had requested the party leadership to relieve her of the charges or reduce her duties due to health reasons. “Congress leadership has to take a decision on it. The Congress party will always benefit from her experience and seniority,” he added.