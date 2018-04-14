Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to visit Bijapur in Chhattisgarh today

Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE updates: On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. (FILE IMAGE)

Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE updates: On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. As per an official release, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Bhanupratappur-Gudum Railway Line via video conference on Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar’s 127th birth anniversary. He will flag off a train between Dalli Rajhara and Bhanupratappur. He will also inaugurate various other programmes, including a dialysis centre at Bijapur Hospital and a Health and Wellness Centre, which will mark the launch of the Union government’s ambitious Health Assurance Programme Ayushman Bharat.

Track LIVE updates here: