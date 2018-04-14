Ambedkar Jayanti 2018: Best quotes of Dr BR Ambedkar and images (Source: PIB)

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb was born on April 14, 1891 in town and military cantonment of Mhow in the central provinces (now in Madhya Pradesh). Today, the nation is celebrating this social reformer’s 127th birth anniversary with great zeal. With his long and pragmatic vision, Ambedkar drafted the Constitution that makes India a great country and provides citizens with constitutional guarantees. Born in a poor low Mahar (Dalit) caste, Ambedkar himself was a victim of the social evils since childhood days. He was so oppressed that throughout his life, he campaigned to eliminate social discrimination against untouchables.

Ambedkar had mentioned in his writings that children from backward class were not allowed to touch water or the container which was used by higher caste people during his school days. When backward class kids wanted to drink water, someone from a higher caste had to pour it from a height. This task was generally assigned to peon of the school. He described the situation as ‘no peon, no water’. Ambedkar was so broken with such incidents that he dedicated his life to remove discrimination, degradation and deprivation from the society.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad administering the oath of office of Law Minister to Dr BR Ambedkar during August 1947. Also seen in the photograph is Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru (Source: Express Archive)

In 1897, his family moved to Bombay (Mumbai) and he became the only untouchable enrolled at famous Elphinstone High School. At the age of 15 in 1906, he was married to Ramabai who was just 9. After completing his studies, Ambedkar launched himself politically, fighting for the rights of the depressed section. Trained as a jurist, Ambedkar went on to become the first Law Minister in independent India. To free himself the perils of the caste system and unfair practices, he acted as a revivalist of Buddhism by converting himself to the religion.

Dr. BR Ambedkar handing over the draft constitution of Republic of India to President Rajendra Prasad on 26th Nov. 1949. (Express archive photo)

Very few know that Ambedkar is the first Indian to pursue a doctorate degree in Economics abroad. He is also the first Ph.D in Economics and the first double doctorate holder in Economics in South Asia. In 1990, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

Ambedkar’s life and legacy today still is an inspiration for many in the world who believe that caste discrimination should end and formation of an equal society is the only way to move forward. On the occasion of 127th Ambedkar Jayanti, we bring you some of the famous quotes by the architect of Constitution of India, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar:

1. I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

2. I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

Dr. BR Ambedkar before he left for America for Higher studies (Source: Express Archive)

3. Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age.

4. If I find the Constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.

5. Lost rights are never regained by appeals to the conscience of the usurpers, but by relentless struggle… Goats are used for sacrificial offerings and not lions.

6. Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.

Dr. BR Ambedkar and his wife Savita Ambedkar after marriage on 15th April 1948 (Source: Express Archive)

7. Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.

8. Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.

9. The basic idea underlying religion is to create an atmosphere for the spiritual development of the individual.

10. A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.

11. We are Indians, firstly and lastly.