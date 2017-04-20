Ambala derail: 15 bogies of coal-laden train fall into dry river bed, no casualties

The incident occurred on the Ambala-Saharanpur rail section near village Tandwal in the afternoon, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ambala, Dinesh Kumar said.(Representative image, PTI)

A goods train laden with coal derailed and 15 of its bogies fell into the dry bed of river Markanda near here. There were no casualties. The incident occurred on the Ambala-Saharanpur rail section near village Tandwal in the afternoon, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ambala, Dinesh Kumar said.

The 15 bogies of the train derailed and fell in the bed of river Markanda which was almost dry these days. The derailment took place when the train was crossing the Markanda river bridge, the official said. According to another railway official, a portion of the rail track and the bridge was damaged. A rescue team of Ambala Railway Division led by senior officers rushed to the site.

DRM Kumar also reached the incident site. He said the bogies were being removed from the tracks so that the traffic on Ambala-Saharanpur route could be restored. “For the time being, the rail traffic on the up and down routes was closed. The normal traffic could be restored by late evening,” he said.

The cause of the accident could not be ascertained immediately.