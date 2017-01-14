Amazon does it again! After Indian flag doormats, now Mahatma Gandhi slippers listed for sale

Once again degrading the country’s symbol, Amazon had listed the slippers called, ‘Gandhi Flip Flops’, for sale at .99. (Screenshot/Amazon)

Days after heated outrage by the Ministry of External affairs, over the sale of doormats with national flag on it online shopping giant Amazon.com Inc, has now put up another listing of slippers, on its website; this time with Mahatma Gandhi’s face printed on it. Once again degrading the country’s symbol, Amazon had listed the slippers called, ‘Gandhi Flip Flops’, for sale at $16.99.

Days back, amid outrage from the Ministry External Affairs (MEA), following the sale of doormats with national flag on it, online shopping giant Amazon.com Inc had apologized to External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj. The foreign ministry demanded an apology from Amazon for selling doormats depicting the country’s national flag on the company’s Canadian website.

Following the listing of the Indian national flag doormats, Sushma Swaraj, in strong words, slammed the online shopping firm, warning the cancellation of the Indian visas of its employees if the products insulting Indian flag are not taken down.

“If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant an Indian visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the visas issued earlier,” Swaraj tweeted.

However, the site following outrage from the external ministry, Amazon.com removed all its product depicting the Indian national flag. The issue had triggerred uproar among the Indians in Canada, who posted pictures of the product on social media, seeking official objection from MEA.