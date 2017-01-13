Insult to Indian flag: Now, Amazon puts tricolour on shoes!

The company’s United states platform continues to sell shoes and shoelace charm bearing the Tricolour.

Even as the the e-tailer giant Amazon has removed Indian flag doormat from one of its websites, there may not be the end of the trouble for the company, a report by News X has said. The company’s United states platform continues to sell shoes and shoelace charm bearing the tricolour.

In the middle ofoutrage from the Ministry External Affairs (MEA), after reports of sale of doormats with national flag on it,the company apologised to External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj. The foreign ministry had demanded an apology from Amazon for selling doormats depicting the country’s national flag on the company’s Canadian website.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj warned on Twitter that she could deny Indian visas to Amazon employees if the company did not apologize and “withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately.”

“If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant an Indian visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the visas issued earlier,” Swaraj tweeted.

The site removed the Indian-themed product, following Swaraj’s Twitter threat. The doormats had outraged many people among the Indian diaspora in Canada, who posted pictures of them on social media and urged the foreign minister to formally object.

Insulting the national flag is punishable with fines and imprisonment in the country. In 2016, there were protests after the online marketplace offered doormats depicting gods of Hindu religion.