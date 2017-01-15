DEA Secy Shaktikanta Das warns Amazon, says ‘Desist from being flippant about Indian symbols’

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das took to Twitter to issue a warning to the e-commerce portal. The DEA Secretary said, “Amazon, better behave. It should desist from being flippant about Indian symbols and icons.” (Source: PTI)

In the wake of controversies generated by Amazon when it put up for sale doormats, sneakers and flip-flops with the images of Indian flag and Mahatma Gandhi on its US and Canada websites, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das took to Twitter to issue a warning to the e-commerce portal. The DEA Secretary said, “Amazon, better behave. It should desist from being flippant about Indian symbols and icons.” He has also warned the online retailer saying that the indifference caused due to such unrespectful acts will be at company’s own peril.

Amazon,better behave. Desist from being flippant about Indian symbols & icons. Indifference will be at your own peril. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) January 15, 2017

In his second tweet, he said: “Comment on amazon was as a citizen of India as I felt strongly about it. Nothing more should be read into it.”

Comment on amazon was as a citizen of India as I felt strongly about it. Nothing more should be read into it. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) January 15, 2017

The DEA Secretary in his series of tweets, expressed his grief towards the entire fiasco. In in third tweet he mentioned that India will remain committed to economic reforms,ease of doing business and open trade. But sometimes get touchy when country’s icons are involved, he added. The Seattle-based online marketplace, with such marketing stunts, has irked an unprecedented controversy that has raised a furore across the nation.

Remain committed to economic reforms,ease of doing business & open trade.Sometimes get touchy when our icons are involved. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) January 15, 2017

Earlier, as a follow up to the matter regarding the sale of doormats with the Indian flag on Amazon, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has asked Indian Ambassador in Washington, Navtej Sarna, to convey to Amazon that while providing a platform for third party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments.

Talking on the development, MEA official spokesperson Vikas Swarup told ANI, “The External Affairs Minister immediately responded seeking an apology from Amazon and asking for the offending item to be removed. Within one day, the vice-president and country head of Amazon wrote to her expressing regret and indicating that the item had been pulled from the website.”

“We appreciate the prompt response from Amazon and hope that such incidents are not repeated in the future,” Swarup added further.