Canada PM Justin Trudeau in India: After experiencing the feel of India in his visits to Amritsar, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Agra, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally got a warm reception in the national capital today. Trudeau not only got a super star reception, but also enthralled the crowd with his Bhangra moves. Trudeau’s love for Indian culture is very evident and since the day he has landed in India, the Canadian PM and his family have expressed their love for everything- INDIAN.

Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau makes an entrance at the Canada house in New Delhi. Truly in the spirit of India. @DemocracyNewsL pic.twitter.com/ph19O7ysB4 — Rohit Gandhi (@rohitgandhi_) February 22, 2018

On Thursday night, everyone present at New Delhi’s Canada House swooned over Justin Trudeau’s bhangra. Yes! The charming Canadian PM was truly in the spirit of India as he made an entrance to the Canada House. Dressed in a black sherwani, Trudeau showed his moves and wooed everyone at the Canada residence. Well, this is not the first time that Justin Trudeau’s bhangra moves has stunned everyone. In 2012, Trudeau dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and stole, showed his dancing skills at an Independence Day event by the Indo-Canada Association of Montreal. The video showed a young Trudeau grooving to the beats of a Bhangra song from the Bollywood movie Dil Bole Hadippa! And everyone remembers, how effortlessly Trudeau managed to get his beats right. Justin Trudeau is one of the most likeable Prime Ministers in the world. And his likeable and accessible nature has impressed many.

Earlier, on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed his feelings of meeting Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Hoping that the Canada PM and his families trip was enjoyable, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to meet his Canadian counter-part and especially his children. Following his Mumbai visit, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went to Amritsar on Wednesday. He paid obeisance at the Golden Temple along with his family. PM Trudeau arrived in India along with his family for a week-long visit to the subcontinent, during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart on topics ranging from issues, defence and counter-terror cooperations.