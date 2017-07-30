Amazing story of heroic act of IAF pilots to evacuate boy with multiple fractures in flood hit Gujarat: WATCH

Whenever any natural calamity strikes in India, our brave and courageous Army, Navy and Air Force personnel come to save lives of thousands of people. (ANI photo)

Whenever any natural calamity strikes in India, our brave and courageous Army, Navy and Air Force personnel come to save lives of thousands of people. Displaying yet another heroic act, Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued a teenage boy with multiple fractures in the lower body, who was stuck in flood hit Bismillahgarh Village in Patan District of Gujarat. On Friday evening at around 6.15 PM, Captain of IAF MI-17V5 Helicopter Wing Commander Vikram Thiagaraman was tasked to evacuate a teenage boy with multiple fractures in the lower body from a spot close to Bismillahgarh Village. When he received information, his chopper was engaged in dropping of relief material over Dudhaghat. Wing Commander Thiagaraman had to act fast with daylight fast fading and it nearing sunset time. Going by the description of the physical condition of the injured, it was evident that the boy would need to be evacuated using a ‘cradle’. What presented a problem was that the aircraft was on a relief material dropping mission and hence not in a state to undertake winching operations.

After a quick word with his co-pilot Squadron Leader M K Lamoria, Wing Commander Thiagaraman decided to undertake a modification in flight, bearing just one thing in mind – the life at stake. The three other crew members on board, got down to the job and after great effort successfully carried out the rare in flight modification and ascertained it’s safety and serviceability while the Aircrew flew the aircraft to the spot located close to Bismillahgarh. Once over the village marooned in flood waters – they were faced by another problem. There were a lot of high tension (HT) cables around the area and windmills in the vicinity with visibility fast dropping.

The crew, maintaining extreme alertness very skillfully lowered the cradle while hovering over a clear patch keeping clear of all obstructions in the vicinity. People on ground helped place the badly injured 17-year-old boy Bheema into the cradle along with his father to support him. The two were winched to safety and taken on board the hovering ‘angel of mercy’.

WATCH VIDEO:

#WATCH: IAF rescued a teenage boy with multiple fractures in lower body, who was stuck in flood hit Bismillahgarh Village in Gujarat’s Patan pic.twitter.com/LNmUrgLSH7 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 30, 2017

They were flown and carefully handed over to the officials of the District Administration after landing at Thara for immediate medical assistance at the well equipped medical camp set up there for flood victims.