Amazing story! He failed 8th standard, now owns cyber security firm; 23-yr-old millionaire ethical hacker has clients like Reliance

This is a very impressive story of a school dropout who is now a millionaire. (Photo from Trishneet Arora’s FB page)

“As a child, I would enjoy opening up toys and gadgets to see how they work internally as opposed to playing with them. When we got a computer at home — I became obsessed. My passion grew from playing computer games like Vice City to understanding the hardware of the system. My father became worried when he saw me being on the computer for hours on end— he tried putting a password but by the end of the day I had figured out a way to bypass it. Eventually he moved from being annoyed to impressed and ended up buying me a new system! Whenever our system needed fixing, I would watch the expert closely and within a few short weeks I had networked two computers myself. If there was any machine that needed fixing, my neighbours would come to me— and I was so young!

Given that I was so consumed by this world of computers…I failed the 8th standard. I just didn’t understand History and Geography. Instead of yelling at me, my parents took me to the park after being called to the Principal’s office and asked me why — I just told them that my life was understanding computers…the software and hardware and nothing else mattered to me.

Eventually they allowed me to drop out of school but that doesn’t mean I stopped learning. In fact, my learning grew three fold! I started with small projects — fixing computers and cleaning up software and at the age of 19, I received my first big cheque of 60,000 Rupees. I used everything I had saved to invest in my own company – TAC Security Solutions.

The best way to describe my professional title would be to call me an ethical hacker. I would hack people’s systems so that they could see the flaw in them and take over their cyber security. I’m currently the IT advisor to the Punjab State and have held training sessions for the CBI, Punjab State and Crime Branch. Our clients vary from Reliance to Government officials and we’ve recently expanded to have offices in 4 cities in India and 1 in Dubai. At 23, my dream is to build a billion-dollar Cyber Security company and I think I’m here today because when I failed, my parent’s didn’t scream or force me to take more tuitions — they understood me and let me be. I’m not saying education isn’t important — all I’m saying is how you choose to learn can vary and that failing at school, doesn’t mean you’re a failure.”

Trishneet’s story has been covered by many including Forbes magazine.

Also, Trishneet Arora was featured on the list of “The GQ 50 most influential young Indians.”