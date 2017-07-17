Amartya Sen documentary: Censor board now seeks to mute two words in Bengali thriller

The release of the film, which has been given a U/A certificate, has now been delayed by a week. (Source: PTI)

After demanding four words in a documentary on Amartya Sen to be muted, the censor board has now sought to beep out two words in Bengali thriller “Meghnad Badh Rahasya”. Director Anik Dutta has agreed to mute the two words including ‘Ramrajya’. The release of the film, which has been given a U/A certificate, has now been delayed by a week. “The board informed me on July 11 that it wants to mute two particular words of the film. I could not understand what was wrong with the two words but considering the film’s financial prospect, the producers’ interest and to avoid any uncertainty we have made the changes,” Anik told PTI today. “The film is now slated for release on July 21 instead of July 14,” he added.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regional office had earlier asked filmmaker Suman Ghosh to mute four words — ‘cow’, ‘Gujarat’, ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Hindu India’ — in his documentary film, “An Argumentative Indian”, based on Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen. “Meghnad Badh Kabya” (The Saga of Meghnad’s Killing) is the most acclaimed work by 19th century poet Michael Madhusudan Dutta. The title of the film refers to a poem, which is about the killing of Meghnad, the son of Ravana in Ramayana.