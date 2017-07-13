Amartya row: CBFC decision attack on freedom of expression, says CPI

“It is a direct assault on freedom of expression and creativity, with the hands of the Central government behind it,” CPI National Secretary D Raja told PTI. (PTI)

The CPI today called the Censor Board’s decision to stall a documentary film on Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen an “attack on the freedom of expression” and alleged the Centre had a hand in the controversy. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked Suman Ghosh, director of the documentary titled ‘The Argumentative Indian’, to mute four words– “cow”, “Gujarat”, “Hindutva” and “Hindu India”– uttered by the economist in the film.The documentary titled ‘The Argumentative Indian’ has been stalled by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with its director Suman Ghosh being told to mute words like “cow”, “Gujarat”, “Hindutva” and “Hindu India” uttered by the Nobel laureate in the film. “It is a direct assault on freedom of expression and creativity, with the hands of the Central government behind it,” CPI National Secretary D Raja told PTI.

The film was slated to be released in Kolkata this weekend. Meanwhile, Ghosh has refused to mute the four words.

