Amarnath Yatra will continue, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (PTI)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the Amarnath Yatra will continue uninterrupted despite Monday’s terror attack in which seven pilgrims were killed and 19 others were injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally monitoring the situation, Singh, who is the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, said. Hailing the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said “the entire nation is with Kashmir” and congratulated them for their resilience against militancy for the last 25 years. “The Yatra will continue. Safety and security of the pilgrims will be ensured,” he added. “Despite the attack on Monday, the pilgrims insisted that the Yatra should not be suspended even for a day, and it should continue,” Singh said. “We are here on behalf of the Prime Minister. He is monitoring the situation and has personally arranged help for the victims of the attack. We express our solidarity with the victims,” said Singh. On the probe, Singh said: “No one should jump to any conclusion on the attack. Let us wait for the definite inferences and inputs to come from the security agencies.”