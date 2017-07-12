Amarnath Yatra terror attack response shows no one can kill Kashmiriyat, says CM Mehbooba Mufti

She said the way everyone condemned the attack and protested against it proves that “as much someone might try but they cannot kill Kashmiriyat”.(IE)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said the response of the people of the valley to the Amarnath terror attack proves that no one can kill Kashmiriyat. “The attack on Amarnath pilgrims was an attack on our brotherhood and Kashmiriyat. It has been condemned unequivocally by people from all shades of opinion in Kashmir,” Mehbooba said. She said the way everyone condemned the attack and protested against it proves that “as much someone might try but they cannot kill Kashmiriyat”.

Mehbooba said she is short of words to describe the attack on the innocent pilgrims who had come to fulfill their religious obligations. “After many years everyone in Kashmir is on the same page on something. We all believe this is not what Kashmir stands for,” she said. Mehbooba said the aim of the attackers was to fuel communal riots in the country and pit people against each other. “I salute the people of the country for being patient.”

Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 21 injured in the attack on Monday evening.