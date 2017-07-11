Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Mamata Banerjee expresses grief over killing of pilgrims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed grief over the killing of Amarnath yatris by terrorists. (Photo: IE)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed grief over the killing of Amarnath yatris by terrorists and criticised the Centre for failing to provide protection to the people. “I am sad that pilgrims going to Amarnath were shot. The Centre has failed to provide protection to the people. It cannot do anything but push the common man to face danger. “The central government is a total failure. Today the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is on fire because of them,” Banerjee said here after inaugurating a cluster of projects and laying foundation stones.

Terrorists yesterday killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Accusing BJP of indulging in “divisive politics” on the basis of religion in the country, Banerjee said “They (BJP) are playing with fire. “They have no work to do but to divide people on the basis of their religion, initiate violence and riots in the country. “One of them is touring foreign countries and distributing lamps there but trying to kill people at home,” she said referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.