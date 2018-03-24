Amarnath Yatra: Gujarat transport dept tells tour operators to provide bulletproof jackets to pilgrims, drivers

Over eight lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas in the last three years, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was informed today. (Express Image)

The Gujarat Transport Department in a circular to the tour operators undertaking Yatras to Amarnath advised precautionary measures for the driver of the bus, cleaners and pilgrims. The circular advised the operators to provide each of them bulletproof jacket for their safety. The transport department in its circular dated March 16 laid down essentials for the tour operators ferrying passengers to Jammu and Kashmir. While the transport department has in its circular highlighted this important measure, but it has been left on the operators to procure the bulletproof jackets.

In an untoward incident which took place last year wherein a bus carrying pilgrims of Gujarat was attacked. This prompted the transport department to take this step. The guidelines have been issued by the Commissioner of transport to all the regional transport offices. This step is being taken to avoid any unfortunate situation in the future.

The circular has been has been passed ahead of the Amarnath Yatra which will start from June 1 and August 15 this year. The circular states that since several tourists travel to Amarnath every year for their devotion, it is also important to safeguard the tourists.

The circular also states that a bus less than eight years will not be allowed to operate in the Amarnath Yatra. Besides, it also states that the door of the bus should be automatic and not manual.

Following the diktat, a delegation of tour operators met Transport Commissioner R M Jadav expressing their apprehensions regarding the circular which makes to mandatory to provide training to drivers to deal with any unforeseen situation. Jadhav said that getting the bulletproof jacket is just an ‘advisory’ and not mandatory.

But in spite of the prescribed measures, the Transport Department does not know how to procure the bulletproof jackets which is not accessible by the civilians.