Amarnath Yatra bus tragedy LIVE Updates: 11 dead, 35 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge; Army launches rescue operations

In an extremely unfortunate incident, 11 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were killed and 35 injured as a vehicle carrying them fell into a gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, news agency PTI reported. Earlier, in the day, a 65-year-old pilgrim from Maharashtra died at the Baltal based camp of Amarnath yatra in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, raising the death toll in the ongoing pilgrimage to 20, police said, according to ANI. Sada Shiv fell seriously ill yesterday. He was admitted to the Baltal base hospital, where he died late last night, a police official said. Moreover, a woman devotee, injured in the deadly militant attack on Amarnath pilgrims, succumbed at a hospital early today, taking the death toll in the incident to eight. Lalita, 47, succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS Hospital here, a police official said. With this, the death toll in the 10 July attack has climbed to 8.