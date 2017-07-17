Amarnath Yatra bus tragedy: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin of five victims

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs. 4 lakh for the next of kin of five Amarnath pilgrims from his state, who lost their lives in a bus accident in Jammu.(Reuters)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs. 4 lakh for the next of kin of five Amarnath pilgrims from his state, who lost their lives in a bus accident in Jammu. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the kin of the all the deceased. At least 16 people were killed and around 27 others got injured when the bus fell into a gorge near in Ramban Jammu and Kashmir highway. Jammu and Kashmir Inspector-General of Police, S.D. Singh Jamwal said that most of the passengers in Ramban bus accident belong to Bihar and Rajasthan, out of whom 16 died.

You May Also Like To Watch:



“Most passengers were from Rajasthan and Bihar. Total 46 were there and 16 died. According to the witnesses, rear tyre burst caused the accident. It was not a sabotage issue and it was a convoy bus. No one went missing though,” SD Singh Jamwal told media here. He added that those injured were brought to the Jammu Government Hospital in two sorties of chopper.

Governor N.N. Vohra later visited the accident site in Ramban’s Banihal. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with the Governor who apprised him of the situation. The Home Minister also spoke to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti regarding the unfortunate accident.