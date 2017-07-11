Amarnath Yatra: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina denounces terror attack

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today denounced the “dastardly” terror attack that killed seven Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir and reaffirmed Bangladesh’s pledge to work with India in fighting extremism. Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 others were injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district last night. The bus, bearing Gujarat registration number, was on way from Baltal to Jammu when the attack took place. “I am deeply shocked to learn about the dastardly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims to Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir that killed several pilgrims, including women, and injuring many others on Monday,” she said in a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She added: “As a close friend and neighbour, we would continue to work together in our common endeavour to eradicate this menace from this region and beyond” as Bangladesh maintains “zero tolerance” policy against terrorism and violent extremism “in all forms and manifestations, and condemns such heinous acts”.

Hasina conveyed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured pilgrims.