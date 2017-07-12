Amarnath Yatra attack: When Renuka Shahane turned tables on a foul mouthed Twitter troll, forced him into U turn (IE)

Ever since technology and social media knocked on our doors, cyber bullying and trolling are some of the dangers that users have to go through. And unfortunately, all this does not stop there. It gets worse, much worse and spans abuse and threats about physical harm too. Something of this nature happened when popular actress Renuka Shahane took to Twitter to express her sadness about the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims who lost their lives in the terror attack on Monday. She had posted this message:”What horrible news about Amarnath yatris & policemen killed by militants. Feeling really sad for the loss of innocent lives. #StopThisHate.”

What horrible news about Amarnath yatris & policemen killed by militants. Feeling really sad for the loss of innocent lives. #StopThisHate ???? — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 10, 2017

The haters jumped at the opportunity to let loose a shocking tirade at her. A person who had an account by the name UdyotKhuas launched an abuse-filled attack on her and even wished harm to befell her. However, the shocked actress did let it bring her down. She reacted first by taking screenshots of the same and posted it on her Facebook account, reported Storypick – these screenshots are no longer on her account though. And what is more, she posted another message that humiliated and took the troll down.

And in a final twist to the story, after Renuka posted the screenshots on Facebook, it forced the hate-monger to do a big U-turn and even cry foul and beg for mercy! The profusely apologetic man is now saying that it was actually his friend and not he who posted the foul-mouthed rant using his phone. The fear in him was so great that he even deleted his Twitter account and beat a hasty retreat.