Amarnath Yatra attack: We will continue targetting terrorists, says Lt General JS Sandhu

As per the assessment, the Army will continue to improve the situation in the Valley. (ANI)

Lieutenant general JS Sandhu, Corps Commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps today said that the Amarnath Yatra terror attack, which killed seven pilgrims including six women, and injured 19 in Anantnag district on July 10, has been one reversal but the security forces will continue to target terrorists. Sandhu said that he is not too worried about situation becoming too bad or alarming in the valley while adding that the situation will remain under control, according to ANI. As per the assessment, the Army will continue to improve it, Sandhu said while addressing a media briefing.

Speaking about the Army Jawan Zahoor Ahmad Thokar, who decamped with a service rifle and some ammunition from his unit in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, said there are no confirmed reports of him joining militant ranks. The Army is tracking him, he added. Thokar, of Sirnoo in Pulwama district, deserted the Army on July 5-6 night, according to media reports.

Post the terror attack more than 4,000 pilgrims left for the Amarnath cave shrine yesterday from Jammu, as per PTI reports, while on the day of terror attack 2,430 pilgrims left Jammu for the high altitude cave shrine. The number went up to 3,289 pilgrims the next day, 3,500 on July 12 and 3,791 on July 13. Today’s number went up to 4,105. On the day of the terror attack, 2,430 pilgrims left Jammu for the high altitude cave shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. The number went up to 3,289 pilgrims on July 11, 3,500 on July 12 and 3,791 on July 13. The pilgrims were escorted by the CRPF and police, the batch left in a convoy of 191 vehicles for Baltal and Pahalgam base camps yesterday morning, officials said to PTI.