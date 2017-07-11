Amarnath Yatra attack: Victims to be airlifted to Delhi; yatra to continue

Security person stand guard after militants opened fire on the Amarnath Yatra in which some pilgrims were killed in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said the Amarnath pilgrims injured in a terror attack at Anantnag district will be airlifted to Delhi tomorrow. “The dead and the injured pilgrims will be shifted to Srinagar tonight. They will then be airlifted to New Delhi in a special BSF aircraft at 7:30 AM tomorrow,” he said. Terrorists tonight killed seven Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat, including six women, and injured 32 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2000. The deputy chief minister, who accompanied Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to Anantnag, said the injured were out of danger. Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Mandeep Bhandari said the Amarnath yatra will continue from Jammu tomorrow. “The yatra will not be disrupted and it will continue as per the plans tomorrow,” he told PTI.