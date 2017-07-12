Amarnath Yatra attack: US condemns cowardly killing of pilgrims, calls it a strike against fundamental right of liberty

Seven people were killed and about 32 people were injured in the attack on July 10 that is said to be the deadliest one after 2001. (PTI)

The White House has issued a statement today condemning the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag where seven pilgrims were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. According to ANI, the White House said, “The United States strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack on religious pilgrims in the state of Jammu and Kashmir on July 10. We extend condolences to victims’ families and people of India. The attack on religious freedom is an attack on the most fundamental right of liberty. The United States and India will continue to fight together against terrorist threats in every part of the world.” United States President Donald Trump’s government has spoken up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held detailed talks on terror during his visit to the country earlier this month.

Seven people were killed and about 32 people were injured in the attack on July 10 that is said to be the deadliest one after 2001. The yatra was suspended with armed forces providing due protection to the pilgrims. Amidst the encounter, a braveheart driver of the pilgrims’ bus, Saleem Sheikh kept driving till he found an army camp and managed to save people. According to an NDTV report, the bus was traveling post 7 p. m. on the highway despite, and somehow managed to pass through without, adequate protective cover.