Amarnath Yatra attack: UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds emergency security review meeting

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath tonight chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the state, in the wake of a terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Terrorists tonight killed seven Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat, including six women, and injured 32 others as they struck at a bus in Anantnag district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2000. Adityanath convened the emergency meeting with the Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar, Director General of Police, Sulkhan Singh and ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar to take stock of the situation across the state. He directed them to remain vigilant, especially in view of the ‘kanwar yatra’ that began today, and ensure safety and security of pilgrims participating in the month-long religious yatra. The chief minister also offered condolences to the kin of the deceased Aamrnath pilgrims, in what he described as “cowardly and condemnable” attack.