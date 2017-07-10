Amarnath Yatra attack: Terrorists gun down 7 yatris; Omar Abdullah reacts, says strike cannot be condemned strongly enough

The latest attack took hours after the state police busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module. (PTI)

Amarnath Yatra attack: Condemning the attack on Amarnath pilgrims in which at least seven persons were killed and as many as 15 were injured, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that the attack cannot be condemned strongly enough. Taking to Twitter, Abdullah saod, “Very sad news. The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough. My sympathies to the families & prayers for the injured.” In another post said, “The one thing we had all feared this year during the yatra. In spite of recent successes against militants & unprecedented force presence.” The gunmen managed to escape after the attack. PM Narendra Modi too reacted and said, “Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone.”

Meanwhile, the Centre said that it was not only an attack on a particular religion but on the composite culture of the state as a whole, a Times Now report said. “This’s not the only attack on a particular faith, but the attack on the composite culture that Kashmir stood by”, Jitendra Singh MoS PMO was quoted as saying by the channel. He also said that the composite culture of the state is under threat, which is needed to bw looked into seriously. “Composite culture of Kashmir is under assault. All of us have to ponder seriously,” Times Now quoted him as saying further. As per Indian Express report, terrorists also attacked a police party in Bantigoo area apart from targeting a bus carrying the Amarnath pilgrims.

The latest attack took hours after the state police busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module. It arrested two persons, including Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express said.

Yatra was suspended was suspended from Jammu as the Kashmir Valley was under curfew due to the death anniversary of terrorist Burhan Wani. According to the report, the curfew was imposed in three towns, including Tral in Kashmir. Restrictions on the movement of people was also imposed in rest of the Valley.