Amarnath Yatra attack: Smriti Irani lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for blaming PM Narendra Modi, says Kashmir challenges are due to Nehru-Gandhi family

Irani’s statement was in reaction against Congress VP’s comment against PM Modi that he made earlier in the day. (Image: ANI)

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday attacked Congress Vice President for his earlier remarks against PM Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the Amarnath Yatra attack that took place on July 10. Speaking to ANI, Irani said, “Upon return from strategic and very well known holiday Mr Gandhi has chosen to attack PM, especially when nation stands united against terrorism.” Further in her statement, Irani said that “Mr. Gandhi speaks about personal gain, now everybody in our country knows and history has given evidence that when it comes to challenges with regard to Kashmir those challenges are given out to country courtesy the Nehru-Gandhi family.” Irani’s statement was in reaction against Congress VP’s comment against PM Modi that he made earlier in the day. He said, “Short term political gain for Modi from PDP alliance has cost India massively.”

“There are few questions he needs to answer: When Congress representative MS Aiyar goes to Pakistan and says please help us remove Narendra Modi and his government so that we can come back to power, is that strategy for Rahul Gandhi’s personal gain or is that political strategy?,” Irani asked further.

“Everybody in the country knows that very soon Mr. Gandhi will be off to another holiday, this is just a stopgap arrangement. When he comes back to India he needs to find one statement which he needs to give against the PM,” she added.

Rahul Gandi, earlier today, held PM Modi and BJP responsible for the killing of seven Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims during the terrorist attack near Anantnag. He said, “personal gain is equal to India’s strategic loss plus sacrifice of innocent Indian blood.”

“India will never be intimidated by these terrorist cowards. This is a grave and unacceptable security lapse. The PM needs to accept responsibility and never allow it to happen again,” Rahul had tweeted hours after the attack took place.