Amarnath Yatra attack: Rajnath Singh takes down Twitter troll over Kashmiriyat comment

Amarnath Yatra attack: A day after the horrific terrorist attack that killed as many as 7 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, several leaders took to Twitter and expressed their grief and condemned the heinous act. From President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, all of them expressed grief and condemned the horrific act on Twitter. Among them was also Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who strongly criticised the attack and put out several statesman-type tweets and statements regarding the same. However, even though what Singh posted was commendable, one user took no time to give it back to the Union minister. Here is what Singh posted on the social media site: “The people of Kashmir have strongly condemned the terror attack on Amarnath yatris. It shows the spirit of Kashmiriyat is very much alive.”

Some users started criticising the Union minister for his tweet. Here’s how the twitterati reacted after Rajnath Singh posted his tweet over ‘Kashmiriyat’. What is noteworthy, is that the Home minister took down one particular person. Check out the conversation:

The people of Kashmir have strongly condemned the terror attack on Amarnath yatris. It shows the spirit of Kashmiriyat is very much alive. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 11, 2017

This condemnation is meaningless. They are responsible for creating an atmosphere resulting in this cowardly attack. — Balbir Punj (@balbirpunj) July 11, 2017

But what about the spirit of a #Rajput,Sir, where is it gone #WarriorRace For how long do We allow Muslims to slowly take over our Soul 1by1 — JYOTSNADEVIMARDRAJ (@jyotsnadevi33) July 11, 2017

Pl don’t say anything for next 2 months. No Kadi Ninda. Just make a sqad and eliminate #kashmir terrorism once fir all. Follow #Israel — Milind Arolkar (@milindarolkar) July 11, 2017

When one woman used abusive language to in effect say that right now no one cares for Kashmiriyat and also reminded him what his job was in the wake of the Amarnath attack, Rajnath Singh, who rarely, if ever gets ruffled, showed the Twitter user her place in a very constructive manner. He posted that he ‘cares’. He said: “I certainly do. It is absolutely my job to ensure peace & tranquility in all parts of the country. All Kashmiris are not terrorists.” It has transpired that thereafter, the user deleted her account.

Ms Kalra I certainly do. It is absolutely my job to ensure peace & tranquility in all parts of the country. All Kashmiris are not terrorists http://t.co/YdTnjDND9i — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 11, 2017

Surely Home Minister gave a perfect repartee.