Amarnath Yatra attack: Rahul Gandhi takes to Twitter, says shares pain of families who lost loved ones, asks PM Narendra Modi to accept responsibility

Security person stand guard after militants opened fire on the Amarnath Yatra in which some pilgrims were killed many injured in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (PTI)

Amarnath Yatra attack: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi expressed pain to kin of the pilgrims who died in the attack on Monday. After the news of the attack on a bus of pilgrims returning from the shrine surfaced, the Congres Scion took to Twitter to express his grief on the horrific incident. As many as 7 yatris died and 32 were injured when terrorists attacked a bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. In a series of tweets, Rahul Gandhi first said: “I share the pain & anguish of families who lost loved ones in the terror attack on innocent Amarnath Yatris today”. He further added that “India will never be intimidated by these terrorist cowards”. He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take responsibility for it. “This is a grave & unacceptable security lapse. The PM needs to accept responsibility and never allow it to happen again” posted Rahul.

Earlier, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also reacted on the terror attack. Expressing deep shock over the death of pilgrims, she termed the attack on Amarnath pilgrims as “a crime against humanity”, reported news agency PTI. Calling for decisive action against its perpetrators, Sonia Gandhi asked the government to order a thorough probe into any security lapses. She further asked the government to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, said the report.

The tragic incident happened on Monday after the militants attacked an armoured car of the police, reported PTI quoting an official. As per the report, while even as the incident was happening a bus full of pilgrims came to teh spot too on the highway. It was on its way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine. In the firing by militants, as many as 7 pilgrims aboard the bus died while at leaset 15 were injured.