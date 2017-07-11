Amarnath Yatra Attack: President Pranab Mukherjee grieves loss of lives in terror attack

President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday condemned the terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims while grieving over the loss of the innocent lives. (Reuters)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday condemned the terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims while grieving over the loss of the innocent lives. President Mukherjee took to Twitter to express the same, “Strongly condemn attack on Amarnath Yatris in J&K; grieve the loss of innocent lives.”

Strongly condemn attack on Amarnath Yatris in J & K ; grieve the loss of innocent lives #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) July 11, 2017

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to his Twitter handle yesterday to condemn the attack and posted, “India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.” “Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone,” he tweeted. “My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured,” he added.

Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister of J&K and assured all possible assistance required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

Prime Minister Modi further said that he spoke to Jammu and Kashmir’s Governor N.N. Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and has assured all possible assistance. The death toll in the attack on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to seven.

#WATCH: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visits the injured #AmarnathYatra pilgrims in Anantnag hospital. pic.twitter.com/jcGyst45ap — ANI (@ANI_news) July 10, 2017

The police have also confirmed that as many as 15 people have been injured. A group of terrorists had earlier opened fire at the bus carrying the pilgrims in the Anantnag district. The incident occurred at 8.20 p.m. today when the bus, carrying 17 pilgrims from Baltal to Mir Bazar, became victim to the terrorist attack.

Reportedly, the bus was neither a part of a convoy nor registered with the shrine board. The 90th and 40th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was rushed to the spot.