Amarnath Yatra attack: Political parties call for Jammu bandh

Several political organisations, including the VHP, JKNPP, NC and Congress called for a bandh in the city tomorrow, in the wake of a terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir’s Anantnag district. “We have called for Jammu bandh tomorrow against the death of seven Amarnath pilgrims in a terror attack at Anantnag,” VHP spokesman Rajesh Kumar said. A similar call was made by the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), the National Conference (NC) and the Congress. Congress spokesman Ravinder Sharma condemned the attack and said the party supported the bandh. Terrorists tonight killed seven Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat, including six women, and injured 32 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2000. The bus bearing the registration number GJ09Z 9976 was attacked at around 8.20 PM near Khanabal when it was on its way to Jammu, police said.