Amarnath Yatra attack: MakeMyTrip distances itself from staff’s tweet questioning Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

Travel portal MakeMyTrip today distanced itself from a tweet by one of its staff questionning comments of Home Minister Rajnath Singh that people of Kashmir have condemned the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims. “The views expressed by staffer on Twitter are her personal thoughts and do not in anyway reflect the views of MakeMyTrip, however, we do regret the language used,” MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

In an unusual rebuttal to an online troll, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today asserted that all Kashmiris were not terrorists and said it was his job to ensure peace and tranquillity in all parts of the country. The assertion by the home minister came in response to a tweet from an “Editor of Make My Trip”, a travel portal, which raised questions on his comment that the people of Kashmir had strongly condemned the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims and that it showed the spirit of Kashmiriyat was very much alive. Replying to the home minister, staffer, who by using a derogatory word, told Singh that no one cared about whether Kashmiriyat was alive or not in Jammu and Kashmir but needed strong action from him against the terrorists responsible for yesterday’s attack. Singh responded: “…I certainly do. It is absolutely my job to ensure peace and tranquillity in all parts of the country. All Kashmiris are not terrorists.”

In the Twitter profile, staffer claimed to be an editor of the “Make My Trip”. However, soon staffer deleted the twitter account.