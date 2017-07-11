Amarnath Yatra attack Live Updates: Rajnath Singh to chair crucial meet in Delhi; Jammu and Kashmir police launch probe

Amarnath Yatra attack Live Updates: Seven Amarnath pilgrims, including 6 women, were killed and 19 others injured in a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening. Terrorists carried out the attack on a bus carrying 56 passengers at Botengo village near Anantnag, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, according to reports. The attack on Amarnath yatra, second since August 2000, drew strong reactions from every sections across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a strong message saying India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks and the evil designs of hate. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that it was a brazen attack on Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. Five of those killed were from Gujarat and two from Maharashtra, as per reports. Meanwhile, it has been learned that the bus and its passengers had not followed a single security advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF, according to Indian Express.

8:52 am: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has called for a meeting in Srinagar.

8:45 am: High level meet to take place at 9:45 am at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence, over attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, as per ANI report.

8:22 am: Fresh batch of pilgrims have left for the holy Amarnath cave shrine, as per ANI report.

8:20 am: It’s being investigated by Jammu and Kashmir police. Yatra is going on, we will ensure that it goes on peacefully, says Zulfiqar Hasan, IG (Operations), CRPF.

8:15 am: Security has been tightened in Anantnag. IG (Operations), CRPF Zulfiqar Hasan reached the spot.

8:12 am: Deeply saddened at loss of innocent lives. My thoughts & prayers are with bereaved family members and those injured, says MeiraKumar

8:10 am: Strongly condemn attack on Amarnath Yatris in J&K; grieve the loss of innocent lives, tweets President Mukherjee.

8:05 am: It has been learned that mobile data services have been stopped in Jammu except for only BSNL broadband services which was working with a speed limit, as per ANI report.