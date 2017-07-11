Amarnath Yatra attack: Hindu American Foundation asks Trump administration to crackdown on Pakistan

Amarnath Yatra attack: Condemning the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir, a top Hindu-American body in the US has urged the Trump administration to clampdown on Pakistan for supporting terrorist groups carrying out attacks in India. (PTI)

Amarnath Yatra attack: Condemning the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir, a top Hindu-American body in the US has urged the Trump administration to clampdown on Pakistan for supporting terrorist groups carrying out attacks in India. “This was an unconscionable attack on innocent pilgrims exercising their most fundamental and basic rights to freedom of religion,” said Hindu American Foundation (HAF) board member Rajiv Pandit. “We urge the Trump Administration to designate Hizbul Mujahideen as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and clampdown on Pakistan for its continued support of Hizbul and other terrorist groups carrying out attacks in India,” said Pandit.

HAF senior director Samir Kalra said Hindu pilgrims are at an “extreme risk of violence” in Kashmir. “The Jammu and Kashmir government and security forces must take all necessary precautions to protect pilgrims and ensure that the Amarnath Yatra continues safely and without further incident,” Kalra said. Meanwhile, Indian-American Congressman from Illinois, Raja Krishnamoorthi also condemned the terror attack. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims in Amarnath and their families. Terrorism has no place in our world,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Terrorists killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district last night, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2001.