Amarnath Yatra attack: Five deceased from Gujarat cremated amid protests

Terrorists last night killed seven pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 as they attacked their bus in Anantnag district. (Associated Press)

The five Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat, who lost their lives in a terror attack in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, were cremated today even as the anguish over the incident took many from various parts of the state, to the streets. A large number of people turned up to bid final adieu to the five pilgrims who hailed from Valsad, Navsari and Surat city. Terrorists last night killed seven pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 as they attacked their bus in Anantnag district. The bus headed to Amarnath from Valsad town of south Gujarat with 54 passengers early this month.

Out of the seven deceased, two women, identified as Usha Sonkar and Nirmala Thakor, hailed from neighbouring Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, bodies of the seven pilgrims along with the injured people were brought to Surat airport in an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane, even as angry protests were held across the state against the attack.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were among those present at the airport to receive the bodies, the injured pilgrims, and the survivors of the attack.

The deceased were identified as Laxmiben Patel, a resident of Valsad town, Surekha Patel, resident of Udwada in Valsad, Ratilal Patel who hailed from Kunta village in Valsad, Champaben Prajapati, resident of Gandevi in Navsari district and Sumitra Patel who hailed from Surat city.

As the news about the attack on the pilgrims spread, the state erupted in anger with people taking to streets in many cities, and asking the Narendra Modi government to avenge the killings and ‘punish’ Pakistan.