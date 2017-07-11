Amarnath Yatra attack: Delhi on high alert after 7 pilgrims killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag District

The 90th and 40th battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the spot to prevent further untoward incidents. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Delhi Police issued a high security across national capital New Delhi on Tuesday, hours after seven Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were killed and 15 others were injured in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag District. “It is advised that proper anti-terror arrangements should be put in place at all vital installations, business establishments and other vulnerable targets, including crowded markets, malls, religious places, metro stations, airport, railway stations etc,” the Delhi Police advisory read. It further said that special anti-terror arrangements have been put in place for ‘Kanwar Yatra’ which began yesterday. The Kanwar Yatra will conclude on July 21. “QRTs may also be deployed strategically along the route and on halting points,” the statement further read. Terrorists had on Monday night opened fire on a bus carrying over 30 pilgrims in Anantnag district. The incident occurred at around 8.20 p.m. yesterday between Baltal and Mir Bazar. Reportedly, the bus was neither a part of a convoy nor registered with the shrine board.

The 90th and 40th battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the spot to prevent further untoward incidents. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the incident. “The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough,” Omar wrote on Twitter. “Very sad news. The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough. My sympathies to the families & prayers for the injured.” “The one thing we had all feared this year during the yatra. In spite of recent successes against militants & unprecedented force presence,” he added.