Amarnath Yatra attack condemnation reflects Kashmiriyat, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said he saluted the people of Jammu and Kashmir who had condemned the attack on Amarnath pilgrims and kept the spirit of Kashmiriyat alive. The attack on Amarnath pilgrims in which seven people were killed was a “cowardly act of terror” but it was heartening to see the whole nation stand united against terrorism, the minister said. “I am pained at the loss of lives of Amarnath pilgrims. But I salute the people of Kashmir as all sections of society have condemned the attack. It shows the spirit of Kashmiriyat is very much alive,” he told reporters here. Singh described the attack on Amarnath pilgrims as very “unfortunate and painful”.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, were killed and 19 injured when terrorists attacked a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The home minister today reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered enhanced security for pilgrims visiting Amarnath cave shrine. The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the Himalayas at an altitude of 12,756 feet, started on June 29 and will conclude on August 7.