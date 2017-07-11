Amarnath Yatra attack: Centre announces compensation of Rs 7 lakh for kin of those killed

Victims came under attack while returning from Amarnath. (PTI)

A day after terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims that left as many as seven people killed and more than 30 injured, the Centre today announced compensation of Rs 7 lakh for those killed in the attack and one lakh for the injured. A spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs said that compensation would be given at the earliest, a PTI report said. Victims came under attack while returning from Amarnath, the agency added. Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Government awarded Rs 3 lakh to the bus driver Salim Mirza, who drove yatris to safety amidst indiscriminate firing by terrorists. When the bus was attacked by terrorists, he realised that stopping the bus would lead to dangerous consequences. He then drove the bus for about two kilometres on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway before reaching the army camp.

“It was about 8 pm when the bus was surrounded by terrorists. They first fired from the front with the intention to eliminate the driver. I ducked sideways to escape the bullets and drove ahead. I do not know how I got the strength to go on at that time. Maybe Allah helped me and gave me strength,” Salim was quoted as saying by Indian Express. Salim, who aalso hails from Gujarat, said he escaped unhurt in attack, another passenger seated close to him was injured.

Lauding his effort, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said he would recommend his name for a bravery award.

IG, Kashmir Munir Khan was quoted as saying by the One India that passengers in the bus were all praise for the driver fro driving the bus despite attack and taking them to safety. His action had saved many lives, he added further.