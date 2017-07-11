Amarnath Yatra attack: Bus, pilgrims violated security norms, says CRPF DG

Amarnath Yatra attack: It has been revealed that the bus and its passengers had not followed a single security advisory which was issued by the state Police and the CRPF. (ANI image)

Amarnath Yatra attack: Seven persons, including 6 women, were killed and 19 others injured in a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening. Terrorists carried out the on a bus carrying 56 passengers at Botengo village near Anantnag, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, according to reports. It has been revealed that the bus and its passengers had not followed a single security advisory which was issued by the state Police and the CRPF, according to Indian Express report. CRPF DG R R Bhatnagar said that pilgrims on the bus had not registered themselves and did not even become part of the yatra convoy. Notably, all vehicles carrying yatris to and from Amarnath are escorted by security forces. The yatris also violated the 7 pm curfew on movement of pilgrims, Bhatnagar was quoted as saying by IE.

Last month, intelligence reports had warned that terrorists would target the yatra to one of the most revered Hindu shrines, Amarnath. The yatra began on June 28 amid the highest- ever multi-tier security setup, as per PTI report. Bhatnagar said inspite of heavy secyrity forces deployment, It can become very difficult to protect the yatris if they do not follow security advisories.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Patel of Umiya travels, the original owner of the bus, has said that he had sold the bus to Jawahar Desai of Om Travels in Valsad. But since the payment was yet to be made, the paper work was yet to be done. Patel told The Indian Express that the bus was registered with the Amarnath Yatra board.

The attack on Amarnath yatra, second since August 2000, drew strong reactions from every sections across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a strong message saying India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks and the evil designs of hate. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that it was a brazen attack on Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. Five of those killed were from Gujarat and two from Maharashtra, as per reports.